Arrested made in connection with Highland Tower death

Omaha Police have arrested Autum Acacia-Cortez, 37, in connection with a slaying at the Highland Tower, 2500 B St.

Police found 58-year-old Jose C. Martinez dead at the Omaha Housing Authority complex on Wednesday when they arrived to check on his well-being.

Acacia-Cortez was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

Police are still looking for Francisco Santiago, 53, in relation to the slaying investigation. They want to find Santiago to ensure his safety. He is missing his left eye and has an artificial right leg.

If you have information on his whereabouts or the investigation, call the Homicide Unit at 402-444-4646.

