Arthur Lee Gales is dead, but for the father of his victims, the pain 'never fades'

The first time he saw him in court, Tracey Newman rushed toward the man who raped and killed Newman’s 13-year-old daughter and drowned his 7-year-old son.
Newman stopped himself just as he leaped to attack Arthur Lee Gales, smacking a courtroom railing instead. Deputies hauled him off as Newman wailed, “He killed my babies.”
Twenty years later, the news that Gales had died April 3 while awaiting execution hit Newman in a different way. A measure of resignation mixed with equal amounts of regret. Regret that his daughter Latara, a vibrant, whip-smart girl, never got to pursue her dreams of modeling or ministry. And that 7-year-old Tramar, a sweet kid who helped his classmates with their schoolwork, never became the scientist or doctor his parents thought he would.
“Man, it’s still hard,” Newman said by phone from his Minneapolis-area home. “I’ve been living with a broken heart.”
So many people have, including Latara’s and Tramar’s mother, Judy Chandler, who was nearly killed by Gales.
Tracey Newman had spent much of his childhood in Omaha. His father, Robert Newman, was shot and killed when Tracey was just 9. By age 14, Tracey Newman started splitting time between Omaha and Minneapolis. He and Judy Chandler were high school sweethearts in the Twin Cities. The couple had three children, Starsha, Latara and Tramar.
The couple broke up about a year before the deaths, and Chandler, having spent time in Newman’s hometown, moved to Omaha.
In fall 2000, Chandler drove a getaway car as Gales and another man robbed a Benson-area auto dealer. She later told The World-Herald that the worst thing she ever did was give Gales her address. After she was found severely beaten and left for dead on railroad tracks near 16th and Grace Streets, Chandler slipped in and out of consciousness in the hospital. As her brain fog cleared during recovery, she told detectives about the robbery from earlier that fall. That led them to Gales — and to his DNA.
Soon, Omaha police delivered the news that was impossible for Newman to comprehend: DNA tests linked Gales to semen found in Latara’s body, to a used condom in the family’s bathroom and a cigarette butt where Judy Chandler was found. Detectives believed that Gales thought he had killed Judy Chandler and then went to kill Latara and Tramar because he wanted to eliminate any witnesses who would connect him to their mom. But that wasn’t all — Gales raped Latara before killing her.
Tracey Newman was incredulous as he looked at the man at the defense table. At 36, he was roughly the same age as Newman. And Newman later learned that Gales had kids of his own.
“I thought to myself, ‘You’ve got kids — how could you kill mine?’” Newman said. “I mean, who does that?”
Gales was short and stout, his weight easily topping 200 pounds. Both children were slight.
At the time, Newman was working in the medical field, as a nursing assistant. Latara was “really witty,” played the saxophone and would teach her dad Korean words she had learned in school. Tramar was endlessly curious, a sweet kid who was highly intelligent and was the teacher’s helper in class.
Newman and the kids were about to be at a crossroads. Newman had been accepted into a motorcycle/ATV mechanics program in Tucson, starting in January 2001. Tramar was pumped about the idea of visiting his father and off-roading in dune buggies and other all-terrain vehicles.
They never made it to that adventure.
“It was the beginning of my career, my life,” said Newman, now 57. “And then it was the end.”
Newman said he stayed “mad at God” for a year or two. He turned to alcohol to try to numb his pain.
Judy Chandler struggled as well. She suffered brain damage from the beating. For years, the brain injury caused headaches, dizziness and trouble walking.
And then there’s Starsha. The oldest daughter of Newman and Chandler wasn’t there the night her little sister and brother were killed. But her loss is unquantifiable.
“We know we have to go on,” Newman said. “But it’s been tough on everyone. Everyone misses them, and everyone wonders what their lives would be now, what they would have accomplished.”
Tramar would be in his late 20s. His dad thinks he’d be a doctor or a scientist. Others, including a grandma, thought his gregariousness would lead him to the pulpit. Latara had the brains to be in the medical field and the beauty to be a model. The good-hearted girl also was participating in a Salvation Army cadet program.
Now, the man who ended their lives is gone, though not in the way the state intended. Gales had been on death row for more than 17 years. Judy Chandler had wanted Gales to “fry.” Newman had wanted him to live, to have to think about what he did as much as Newman does.
Newman said he thinks Gales met his maker when he died Saturday. “He’s in hell,” Newman said.
For Newman, there’s still pain, though it’s not as hellacious as the first year or two. He still thinks about Latara and Tramar every day, about the quality of their lives and the cruelty of their deaths.
“I just go to work and deal with it,” he said. “Every now and then, I’m at work, and a tear falls from my eye.
“Even with his death, it never fades. It never can fade. I’m going to die with it. I’m going to die with a broken heart.”
Notable Nebraska crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted in 2016 drive-by killing
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts