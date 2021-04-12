Arthur Lee Gales is dead, but for the father of his victims, the pain 'never fades'

“We know we have to go on,” Newman said. “But it’s been tough on everyone. Everyone misses them, and everyone wonders what their lives would be now, what they would have accomplished.”

Tramar would be in his late 20s. His dad thinks he’d be a doctor or a scientist. Others, including a grandma, thought his gregariousness would lead him to the pulpit. Latara had the brains to be in the medical field and the beauty to be a model. The good-hearted girl also was participating in a Salvation Army cadet program.

Now, the man who ended their lives is gone, though not in the way the state intended. Gales had been on death row for more than 17 years. Judy Chandler had wanted Gales to “fry.” Newman had wanted him to live, to have to think about what he did as much as Newman does.

Newman said he thinks Gales met his maker when he died Saturday. “He’s in hell,” Newman said.

For Newman, there’s still pain, though it’s not as hellacious as the first year or two. He still thinks about Latara and Tramar every day, about the quality of their lives and the cruelty of their deaths.

“I just go to work and deal with it,” he said. “Every now and then, I’m at work, and a tear falls from my eye.