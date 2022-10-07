Attack on hospital chain serving Nebraska, western Iowa raises cybersecurity concerns

Diverted ambulances. Cancer treatment delayed. Electronic health records offline. These are just some of ripple effects of an apparent cyberattack on a major nonprofit health system (with outlets in Nebraska and Iowa) that disrupted operations throughout the U.S.

While CommonSpirit Health confirmed it experienced an “IT security issue” earlier this week, the company has remained mum when pressed for more details about the scope of the attack. The health system giant has 140 hospitals in 21 states. As of Thursday, it still was unknown how many of its 1,000 care sites that serve 20 million Americans were affected.

Officials with CHI Health in Nebraska and western Iowa confirmed earlier this week that all of its Omaha facilities — including Lakeside Hospital, Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and Immanuel Medical Center — have been impacted.

Despite the lingering questions, the incident underscores the growing concerns surrounding ransomware attacks on health care systems with patient care at stake.

In Tacoma, Washington, Mark Kellogg told KING-TV that his wife, Kathy, had been scheduled to get a cancerous tumor on her tongue removed Monday, but the procedure was put off several days because of the cyberattack. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health's parent company is CommonSpirit Health.

“Everything we do today is all on a computer, and without it you’re back to the stone age writing on a tablet,” Kellogg said.

In Iowa, the Des Moines Register reported that the incident forced the diversion of five ambulances from the emergency department of the city’s MercyOne Medical Center to other medical facilities.

The incident forced both MercyOne and VMFH to take certain IT systems offline — including patients' electronic health records — as a precaution.

In Omaha, a Douglas County 911 official said dispatchers had not noticed any diversions of ambulances by CHI Health that were out of the ordinary.

CHI Health officials said in a statement Thursday that its clinics and hospitals remain open and that hospitals continue to accept trauma patients.

However, the health system has taken certain information technology systems offline, which may include electronic health records. CHI Health has made some temporary adjustments, including rescheduling and delaying certain appointments or procedures on a case-by-case basis.

Patients with questions about upcoming appointments were advised to call their provider's office. Officials also warned that callers may face longer wait times due to an increase in calls and possibly longer wait times at clinics and hospitals.

Brett Callow, a threat analyst with cybersecurity provider Emsisoft, said the incident could be “the most significant attack on the health care sector to date” if all CommonSpirit hospitals and other facilities were affected.

Emsisoft has tracked at least 15 health care systems in the U.S., which manage more than 60 hospitals, affected by ransomware this year. Callow said data was stolen in 12 of the 15 instances, adding that those are almost surely undercounts as some ransomware attacks aren’t widely reported.

Callow said one of the largest known attacks within health care came in September 2020 when a ransomware attack struck all 250 health care facilities owned by Universal Health Services.

CommonSpirit’s incident could exceed that, depending on how many of its facilities were hit. That could mean the company faces large financial costs to get through the incident and recover.

As an example, Callow cited the loss of more than $100 million reported by Scripps Health tied to a 2021 ransomware attack that affected its five hospitals in California.

In September 2020, Nebraska Medicine was the target of a cyberattack that shut down computer systems for days. Patients were unable to access online medical and billing information, and non-urgent appointments were postponed.

In light of the latest incident affecting CommonSpirit, Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center officials said their information technology teams were on high alert "to ensure our online information systems are protected against any potential threat."

The most worrying effect of any substantial attack on health care is on patients, Callow said.

“I’ve seen reports that at least one of the impacted hospitals had to divert ambulances to other facilities and that delay in getting people the care they need could obviously represent a risk to the lives of patients,” he said. “Beyond that, these incidents can have a long-term impact on patient outcomes — delaying treatments, for example.”

In 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that they had credible information that cybercriminals could unleash a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against U.S. hospitals and health care providers.

That's because ransomware criminals are increasingly stealing data from their targets before encrypting networks, using it for extortion. They often sow the malware weeks before activating it, waiting for moments when they think they can extract the highest payments.

Health care is classified by the U.S. government as one of 16 critical infrastructure sectors. Health care providers are seen as ripe targets for hackers.

If patient data is accessed, health care providers are required by law to notify the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

World-Herald staff writer Julie Anderson contributed to this report.