Attempted car sale in North Omaha turns into armed carjacking

Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking that happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in North Omaha.

Ibrahim Osman said he arrived at a location near 4502 N. 30th St. to sell his car, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.

When Osman arrived to make the sale, the supposed purchaser pulled out a gun, forced Osman to sign the vehicle title over to him and left in Osman's car, according to the news release.

Police are searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Officer Chris Gordon said OPD encourages those buying or selling goods to meet in a public place to complete the transaction.

"We advise if the other party declines or refuses to meet at a safe location, decline to complete the transaction, keeping your own personal safety in mind," he said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.