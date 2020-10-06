Attorney for former Omaha principal named in child porn case says FBI photo isn't of his client

Lefler said he was told the video of John Doe 42 involves oral sex with a boy.

The FBI also released three seconds of audio from the video. They said the man in the video has gray hair and is wearing a red and black plaid shirt.

"Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual's appearance may have changed over the years," the FBI wrote on the wanted poster.

Lefler said he is working to get voice and facial recognition software to prove that John Doe 42 is not Burki.

"I don't have any doubt in my mind that we'll be able to show that it's not Burki," Lefler said.

A spokeswoman for the FBI in Omaha did not immediately return a phone message from a reporter Wednesday.

Lefler said Burki was charged Friday with one count of production of child porn. He said authorities seized all of Burki's electronic devices.

Wednesday's court appearance is a detention hearing. Lefler said he will argue that Burki should be released from jail.

Both the Omaha Archdiocese and Lincoln Diocese said they had no record of Burki being accused of sexual misbehavior with minors. They said they are cooperating with federal law enforcement officials.