Attorney for Omaha driver going 97 mph in fatal crash says COVID may be to blame

Could COVID-19 have caused a 97 mph crash that killed a retired Millard Public Schools teacher?
An attorney for driver Gerard Skutnik, 55, said Skutnik believed he was suffering from the coronavirus and blacked out on 144th Street on his way to get tested on Nov. 29. Skutnik drove his Toyota Tundra truck 96.9 mph and caused a collision that killed a retired teacher who had been stopped at a red light at 144th Street and Eldorado Drive, according to a police affidavit.
Omaha attorney Glenn Shapiro said he wants to gather more information but speculated as to whether brain fog or respiratory distress may have caused his client to drive more than twice the 45 mph speed limit and ram into three cars that were stopped at the light.
A 2019 Chevy Malibu driven by Patricia Brinkman, was pushed into another car and then Skutnik's Tundra hit a fourth car. Brinkman, 78, a retired Millard Public Schools teacher, died at the scene.
Prosecutors are skeptical that a medical episode caused Skutnik to drive that fast.
Citing the outrageous speed and failure to stop, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine charged Skutnik this week with felony motor-vehicle homicide.
Skutnik had neither drugs nor alcohol in his system, authorities say. The absence of those factors typically leads to a misdemeanor motor-vehicle homicide charge, punishable by up to a year in jail.
But Kleine said driving more than double the speed limit and crashing into cars stopped at a red light amounts to reckless driving and therefore felony motor-vehicle homicide. Such a conviction could carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
“It’s a totality of the circumstances,” Kleine said. “We have a situation where you’re going that fast and you hit a car from behind that’s just sitting there. It’s more than just neglect; it’s obviously a total disregard for the safety of anyone on the road.”
Some judges, attorneys, even prosecutors, have suggested that speed isn’t enough to prove recklessness. But Shapiro said he knows why prosecutors charged Skutnik with felony motor-vehicle homicide.
“I understand why they filed it that way,” Shapiro said. “At first blush, I could see why someone would think it’s willful reckless driving.”
That Monday morning after Thanksgiving, Shapiro said, Skutnik had gone to buy a Christmas tree from either the Home Depot or Lowe’s store near 144th Street and West Maple Road. As he headed south on 144th Street, Shapiro said, Skutnik blacked out and couldn’t remember anything “after a certain point.”
At 10:49 a.m., Skutnik's Tundra rammed into Brinkman's Malibu, which was stopped behind another car at the light. Skutnik hit Brinkman with such force that it pushed her car and the car in front of her into the intersection. Skutnik’s Tundra also hit a BMW and spun several times before coming to rest in the grass beyond the intersection.
Shapiro said brain fog or respiratory distress, brought on by COVID-19, could have caused the blackout — and could have caused him to continue barreling 97 mph through the stoplight at Eldorado Drive.
Others were wary of that explanation. Someone who passes out typically drifts across lanes, over medians or over curbs, a law enforcement official said. Skutnik maintained his lane even as his speed increased.
Upon arrival at the hospital for a broken wrist sustained in the crash, Shapiro said Skutnik warned nurses that he believed he had COVID-19. Shapiro said he has not found out whether Skutnik tested positive for the virus.
Shapiro said such medical distress — no different than a stroke or heart attack — could mean that Skutnik was merely negligent in his driving, not reckless. Negligence equates to a misdemeanor.
Told of the COVID-19 defense, Kleine said: "I’ve never heard of that one as an excuse for driving almost 100 mph. It's unique. Obviously we’re skeptical of that."
Shapiro said Skutnik has a “spotless driving record” as an over-the-road trucker. He had a drunken driving conviction in 1983 but little record since.
Shapiro said he has no indication that Skutnik was suicidal. He pointed out that Skutnik had just purchased a Christmas tree and was hauling it in his truck.
Brinkman was a well-known and admired teacher in Millard Public schools, teaching at Cottonwood and Cody Elementary Schools and Kiewit Middle School. An avid Creighton Bluejays fan and frequent Douglas County election worker, she was chosen woman of the year in 2021 by the local chapter of her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi.
Shapiro said Skutnik showed “extreme remorse” and was moved to tears over Brinkman's death when Shapiro visited him in the Douglas County Jail over the weekend.
“He sounds like a real good guy who had a bad day,” Shapiro said. “We’ll see what the explanations are for that bad day.”
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
John Caillau was driving 106 mph in a 45 mph zone. His blood alcohol content measured .41% after the crash that killed Jim Yungbluth, described as “one of the nicest men to walk the Earth.”
Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested two people after finding 130 pounds of marijuana and a firearm during a traffic stop.
A 33-year-old man was fatally struck by a Ford pickup Thursday evening after he stepped into traffic on Ames Avenue near 56th Street.
Nebraska state troopers arrested an Indiana man suspected of kidnapping a woman who was found handcuffed inside the pickup truck he was driving.
Nebraska's tough 2009 law sent offenders to a state prison cell instead of a federal one. Besides the cost to Nebraska taxpayers, the shift meant inmates were better able to keep local gang ties.
A man was fatally shot by a Woodbury County, Iowa, sheriff's deputy Wednesday after he struck the deputy with a tire iron.
An Omaha man who fled to Nicaragua while awaiting trial on child enticement charges won’t be going to any remote locales anytime soon. His next destination: prison.
Omaha police have identified the woman who died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle near Miller Park.
An assistant warden in the Nebraska prison system has been arrested on suspicion of unauthorized contact and sexual abuse of an inmate.
Kiaris "Keyz" Avant was killed Saturday evening as he sat in a car near the South Omaha public housing complex where he'd grown up. He was shot in the head in what police say was a targeted shooting.
A 21-year-old man who authorities said drove drunk on Interstate 80 and crashed into another car, killing the driver, was ordered held on $3 million bail Tuesday.
The judge in the federal case against U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry blistered Fortenberry’s attorneys Tuesday for attacking an FBI agent’s reputation.
A jury has acquitted a former Nebraska state trooper on a charge that he deprived a motorist’s rights when he slammed the butt of an AR-15 into the drunk man’s head.
A 38-year-old Bellevue man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk.
The Omaha man who was shot by police after he threatened others and stabbed himself in the throat is being held in the Douglas County Jail on $150,000 bail.
A 32-year-old Omaha man charged with first-degree arson in an apartment house fire near 79th and Blondo Streets was ordered held on $50,000 bail Monday.
The single-story home was valued at $34,100 and was considered a total loss, according to the Omaha Fire Department. It was vacant.
A 19-year-old man from Fairbury, Nebraska, was sentenced Thursday to 70 to 80 years in prison for causing the death of a 2-year-old boy.
The World-Herald's occasional series on Nebraska's prison crisis begins with the the state’s nation-leading incarceration spike, and how past actions by lawmakers have played a role in that growth.
One person was dead and another was in police custody Saturday after a three-vehicle wreck closed part of westbound Interstate 80 for more than four hours.
The shooting marks Omaha's first homicide of 2022.
Everyone survived on March 17, 2020, when Tom Wenzl and an off-duty deputy Omaha police chief, Scott Gray, subdued a gunman firing shots at cars and inside a Hy-Vee near 180th and Q Streets.
Six sites in Douglas, Lancaster and Dodge Counties are being looked at for the possible location of a new Nebraska state prison, the head of state's prison system announced Friday afternoon.
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts