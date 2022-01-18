Attorney for Omaha driver going 97 mph in fatal crash says COVID may be to blame

At 10:49 a.m., Skutnik's Tundra rammed into Brinkman's Malibu, which was stopped behind another car at the light. Skutnik hit Brinkman with such force that it pushed her car and the car in front of her into the intersection. Skutnik’s Tundra also hit a BMW and spun several times before coming to rest in the grass beyond the intersection.

Shapiro said brain fog or respiratory distress, brought on by COVID-19, could have caused the blackout — and could have caused him to continue barreling 97 mph through the stoplight at Eldorado Drive.

Others were wary of that explanation. Someone who passes out typically drifts across lanes, over medians or over curbs, a law enforcement official said. Skutnik maintained his lane even as his speed increased.

Upon arrival at the hospital for a broken wrist sustained in the crash, Shapiro said Skutnik warned nurses that he believed he had COVID-19. Shapiro said he has not found out whether Skutnik tested positive for the virus.

Shapiro said such medical distress — no different than a stroke or heart attack — could mean that Skutnik was merely negligent in his driving, not reckless. Negligence equates to a misdemeanor.