Attorney General's Office: Death of Omaha man wounded in driveway appears legally justified

A homicide Friday morning east of Benson appears to be legally justified, according to a press release from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
Frank Williams, 69, of Omaha died from a single puncture wound in an incident near 45th and Miami Streets, according to the release.
Omaha police were called to the area just before 9:40 a.m. on a report of a disturbance. While en route, officers were told that an individual was down in a driveway.
When officers arrived at the home they found Williams fatally wounded in the driveway. He was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was declared dead.
Omaha police are investigating the death, which was referred to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office for consideration of charges due to a conflict of interest, the press release stated.
A spokesperson for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said one of the parties was related to a Douglas County Attorney’s Office employee but couldn’t say which party. Normally, it is the county attorney that decides charges based on the results of a police investigation.
The name of the person who caused Williams’ fatal wound has not been released, nor has there been a description of a weapon or circumstances surrounding his death.
No arrests have been made or charges filed.
