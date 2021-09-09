Attorney who filed lawsuit over Omaha bar owner's suicide resurfaces

The attorney who filed a wrongful-death lawsuit over Omaha bar owner Jake Gardner’s suicide resurfaced Wednesday after a mysterious two-week absence from court proceedings.

John Pierce, a Los Angeles attorney who gained celebrity by briefly representing gunman Kyle Rittenhouse and partnering with one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, had not shown up for several hearings on behalf of those accused in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building.

Wednesday, he resumed his representation of his clients after what he said was a 12-day hospital stay. In a statement, he didn’t give a reason for his hospitalization, although his associate had told the court he was battling COVID-19.

“I am pleased to report that on Sunday, September 5, 2021, I was released from an LA-area hospital following a 12-day stay,” Pierce wrote to the court. “I was not ‘missing’ or anything of the sort.”

An employee of Pierce’s Los Angeles firm had given various reasons for Pierce’s absence. At one point, according to a court filing, the associate said Pierce was in a car wreck. At another, he said Pierce, who has been outspoken against the COVID-19 vaccine, had COVID, was on a ventilator and was unresponsive, according to prosecutors.