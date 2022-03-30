Attorneys now want Bellevue Sonic shooter evaluated for competency

Three weeks after Roberto Silva Jr. said he wanted to be executed — and three weeks after he pleaded guilty to killing two Sonic restaurant employees and wounding two others — his attorneys have filed a motion to determine his mental competency.

That the motion didn’t occur in the three months prior to his guilty pleas struck some court observers as odd. In cases where there’s even a suggestion of a competency issue, attorneys will have the defendant evaluated before he enters into any plea decisions.

Also unusual: The attorneys in this case filed the motion to determine competency under seal. Douglas County Public Defender Tom Strigenz, whose office is representing Silva, said his office filed the motion under seal “in the best interest of Silva.”

It is extremely rare for judges to allow sealed motions in any criminal case — it is almost unheard of in capital murder cases where the defendant faces the possibility of execution.

Asked why the competency motion wasn’t filed before Silva’s guilty pleas, Strigenz said Wednesday: “I would say I’ll be honest with you — if we didn’t file it, it was because we didn’t have a concern prior to that (plea). ... All appropriate motions were filed on behalf of our client.”

At this point, the motion to determine competency is simply to determine whether Silva is capable of understanding the court process and is capable of assisting his defense attorneys through the death-penalty phase of this case. It is different from an insanity defense, in which a defendant claims he was incapable of distinguishing right from wrong when he committed his crime.

And at this point, Silva is not seeking to withdraw his plea.

Asked if Silva would attempt to, Strigenz said: “All options are on the table. It’ll be up to Roberto to make a knowing and intelligent and voluntary decision with regard to how this case proceeds.”

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said the new motion to determine competency does not mean that Silva was incompetent when he entered his guilty pleas on March 7. Silva, 24, pleaded guilty to all 15 charges for the Nov. 21, 2020, killings of Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, and the critical injuries suffered by Zoey Lujan, then 18, and Kenneth Gerner, then 25. Silva was mad after he was caught stealing from the Bellevue Sonic restaurant three days before.

He pleaded guilty against the advice of the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office, including Christopher Lathrop, his lead attorney. Silva also gave up a motion to dismiss the death-penalty filing — a motion that had a decent chance of succeeding — because it was filed too late.

During the March 7 plea hearing, Polikov said, Sarpy County District Judge Nathan Cox inquired about Silva’s competency. Silva assured he was of sound mind and wanted to proceed. Prosecutor Gage Cobb read from a letter in which Silva said he wanted to be executed and explained his rationale for his rampage of the restaurant at 1307 Cornhusker Road. Silva was angry because he had been detained by police three days earlier for using another person’s Sonic app to purchase $57 worth of food at the restaurant.

“My intention and motive was to kill the witnesses involved in (the identity theft case) to conceal the commission of that crime,” Silva wrote, according to Cobb.

The death-penalty phase no doubt will be delayed. If the latest motion is granted, Silva likely will have to wait to be evaluated at the Lincoln Regional Center. In the meantime, a three-judge panel has been appointed to oversee the death-penalty phase.

Cox will serve as the lead judge, joined by Judge Bryan Meismer of northeast Nebraska and Judge Michael Piccolo of western Nebraska. The judges must be unanimous in imposing death.

Polikov said he wasn’t sure why the motion to determine competency was filed under seal.

In another case where competency was an obvious issue, killer Nikko Jenkins had a motion to determine his competency before he pleaded no contest to four killings. He also had motions to determine his competency after he pleaded. All of those were public filings, handled in a public courtroom.

In November, Strigenz’s office attempted to obtain a gag order — restraining press coverage and attorney comments — in another Bellevue murder case involving Adam Price, who is accused of killing his two children. Judge George Thompson rejected Strigenz’s motions, ruling that any “prior restraint” on the press or attorneys is “presumptively unconstitutional.”

In more than two decades as county attorney, Polikov said he has opposed any attempts at secrecy in court. Open courts are “a basic principle with me,” Polikov said.

Polikov said he expects that the sentencing phase of the case may involve outside groups opposed to the death penalty — folks “not even representing (Silva), just fighting capital punishment.”

“There’s the possibility of a circus developing, but we’ll see,” Polikov said. “I think it’s a clear-cut death-penalty case. That’s why we’re presenting it.”

