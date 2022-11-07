August fight outside North Omaha food mart led to five gunshots into crowd, killing a man

It began as a fight between two women in the parking lot of a North Omaha convenience store, just after midnight on August 12.

In a feeble attempt to break up the fight, authorities say, Wuanya Smith pulled one woman back by her hair. But then he pulled out a gun and fired five shots into the crowd that had formed around the fight.

One of those bullets struck the chest of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III, a man who had no prior conflicts with Smith, an Omaha police detective testified Monday. Collins died hours later.

Smith, 21, of Omaha, will stand trial on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Prosecutors allege Smith intentionally killed Collins but without premeditation.

Smith had been sought on a warrant days after the shooting and was arrested in Benton, Arkansas in September. He escaped custody there from the Saline County Jail by climbing over fences topped with razor and barbed wires, but was caught the next day.

Omaha Police Detective Aneta Nelson testified Monday that according to witnesses and video surveillance, a blue Chevy Silverado parked in the northeast corner of the parking lot of the Hamilton Food Mart near 49th and Hamilton Streets.

A woman approached the passenger side of the truck, where Smith was sitting, and spoke to him. Another woman confronted her and the two started fighting in front of the blue truck, Nelson said.

Smith got out of the truck and pulled the second woman away by her hair. Then, he fired five shots toward the front area of the truck, Nelson said, according to the driver of the truck.

By this point, a small gathering of the roughly 20 people who were hanging out in the parking lot had circled around the women who were fighting. They ran when they heard the gunshots. Collins was hit and taken by the three women he arrived with in a maroon Jeep to Children's Hospital & Medical Center. He was then taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the blue truck told police he heard Smith say just before the shooting, "Don't walk up on me."

Police recovered three 9mm casings at the scene and determined that they were all fired from the same gun but never found the gun that was used in the homicide.