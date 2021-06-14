 Skip to main content
Authorities arrest Council Bluffs woman believed to have lit another on fire
Authorities arrest Council Bluffs woman believed to have lit another on fire

Council Bluffs police have arrested the woman they believe lit another woman on fire after dousing her with a flammable liquid.

Lindsy Maves, 28, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson and willful injury in the attack on Christine Weilage.

Both women are from Council Bluffs.

Officers found Weilage with severe burns just after 4:30 a.m. in front of the Joshua House shelter at 1435 N. 15th St. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Officials think Weilage, 37, was attacked in front of a home on Avenue K, three blocks south of where she was found.

The women were arguing when Maves sprayed a "flammable substance" on Weilage and lit her on fire, police said. As another person tried to put out the fire, police said, Maves hit Weilage in the face with an object.

Maves left the area but was later arrested.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they may contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

World-Herald reporter Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

