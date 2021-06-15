Authorities arrest two Omaha teens sought in June double homicide

Authorities on Tuesday arrested two Omaha teenagers who were sought in an early June double homicide in North Omaha.
Terrance Moore, 16, and Lerajai Key, 17, were taken into custody by law enforcement officials in the Kansas City metro area, Omaha police said.
Moore was charged with six felony counts, including first-degree murder and firearm use — indicating authorities suspect that he was the shooter.
Key was charged with two counts of being an accessory to a felony.
The two were wanted in connection with the June 3 slayings of Jia'Quan Williams and Ja'Vondre' McIntosh, both 17.
Officials said the pair were shot about 8 p.m. near 29th and Pinkney Streets. Williams died soon after being taken to the hospital. McIntosh died two days later.
Williams had just finished his junior year at Benson High School. McIntosh had just finished his junior year in OPS’s Integrated Learning Program.
Key and Moore were awaiting extradition and were not yet listed in the Douglas County Jail census Tuesday afternoon.
Homicide detectives obtained warrants for the teens' arrests a day after the shooting.
