Authorities identify man killed in shooting near Offutt Air Force Base
0 comments

Authorities identify man killed in shooting near Offutt Air Force Base

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday released the name of the man who died as a result of gunshot wounds near Offutt Air Force Base on Friday night.

Marquell Dale, 20, was found dead at 2956 Ryan Ave. just after 11:15 p.m. Friday. Another male with gunshot wounds was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No suspects are at large, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Bellevue Police Department and Offutt police, is investigating.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

wbauer@owh.com, 402-444-1069

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News