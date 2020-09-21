Authorities: Omaha man arrested in courthouse packages had $431,000 in cash, 250 pounds of drugs

Investigators found more than $431,000 in cash and about 250 pounds of suspected illegal drugs in the pickup truck and home of a man suspected of placing suspicious packages at the courthouse last week, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Thomas Trouba, 25, has been arrested on suspicion on five felonies, including threatening an explosive use and drug possession, and a misdemeanor of obstructing government operations.
Sheriff’s Office investigators began surveilling Trouba after they say he placed two suspicious packages at an entrance to the Douglas County Courthouse on Friday afternoon.
Trouba had been at the courthouse to resolve a traffic matter, according to a press release issued Monday.
The courthouse was evacuated, the surrounding streets were shut down and the packages were detonated by a bomb squad. The packages were found not to contain explosives.
After investigators worked unsuccessfully with Trouba’s attorney to negotiate his arrest, he was arrested Friday as he pulled his pickup into a commercial parking lot near 133rd Street and West Center Road.
In his truck, investigators found 232 pounds of suspected marijuana and at least 12 pounds of suspected THC wax (THC is the element in marijuana that gives users a high) and $414,978 in cash.
The Sheriff’s Office then searched Trouba’s Omaha home and, according to the press release, investigators found about 4.5 pounds of suspected THC wax, about half a pound of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy or molly) and about 6.4 ounces of suspected marijuana.
Investigators also found scales that could be used to weigh narcotics and $16,850 in cash, the release said.
