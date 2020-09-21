Authorities: Omaha man arrested in courthouse packages had $431,000 in cash, 250 pounds of drugs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators found more than $431,000 in cash and about 250 pounds of suspected illegal drugs in the pickup truck and home of a man suspected of placing suspicious packages at the courthouse last week, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thomas Trouba, 25, has been arrested on suspicion on five felonies, including threatening an explosive use and drug possession, and a misdemeanor of obstructing government operations.

Sheriff’s Office investigators began surveilling Trouba after they say he placed two suspicious packages at an entrance to the Douglas County Courthouse on Friday afternoon.

Trouba had been at the courthouse to resolve a traffic matter, according to a press release issued Monday.

The courthouse was evacuated, the surrounding streets were shut down and the packages were detonated by a bomb squad. The packages were found not to contain explosives.