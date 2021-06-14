Authorities searching for Council Bluffs woman accused of lighting person on fire

Authorities were searching Monday for a Council Bluffs woman accused of dousing another woman with flammable liquid and lighting her on fire.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said 28-year-old Lindsy Maves attacked 37-year-old Christine Weilage, also of Council Bluffs, early Monday morning.

Officers found Weilage with severe burns just after 4:30 a.m. in front of the Joshua House shelter at 1435 N. 15th St. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

Officials think she was attacked in front of a home three blocks south of where she was found, on Avenue K.

The women were arguing when Maves sprayed a "flammable substance" on Weilage and lit her on fire, police said. As another person tried to put the fire out, police said, Maves hit Weilage in the face with an object.

Maves then left the area, and officers began looking for her.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they may contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

