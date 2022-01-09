Authorities seek info from public on Omaha house fire

The Omaha Fire Department is seeking the public's help concerning a weekend house fire.

The fire at 4934 N. 16th St. was reported about noon Sunday. The single-story home was valued at $34,100 and was considered a total loss, according to the department. It was vacant.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from multiple spots on one side of the house.

No one was found in the house, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Department's arson hot line at 402-444-3473 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867.

