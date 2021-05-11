Bail is set for youth soccer coach from Omaha who is charged with child enticement

Bail was set at $100,000 Tuesday for a youth soccer coach charged with child enticement.

Kyle Marek’s arrest stemmed from electronic communications he sent to a child under the age of 16, according to a criminal complaint.

Marek, 47, of Omaha, was a coach for Gretna Elite Academy and an assistant coach for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

In a letter sent to the parents of soccer players, the school district said it was notified by authorities of an investigation and that there had been concern about inappropriate communication with a student.

Annette Eyman, a district spokeswoman, said Monday the young person involved is not believed to be a student in the district.

Marek was an assistant coach of the girls junior varsity soccer team at Papillion-La Vista High School, she said. Eyman said Marek was terminated Monday when the district learned of the arrest.

The district has launched its own investigation and is cooperating with an ongoing police investigation, Eyman said.

Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore said child enticement is a felony with a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison.

Marek must pay 10% of his bail amount, or $10,000, to be released from jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.

