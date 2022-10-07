Bail set at $5 million for Omaha woman charged in crash that killed 2 people

An Omaha woman is being held on $5 million bail in connection with her alleged role in a September car crash in Bellevue that killed two people and injured three others.

Maria Diaz-Castelan, 33, is charged with four felony counts of vehicular homicide, including two counts of vehicular homicide by DUI and two counts of willful reckless driving.

Diaz-Castelan must pay 10% of her bail, or $500,000, to be released from jail.

Bellevue police say the Sept. 23 crash occurred when Diaz-Castelan drove her Honda Odyssey through a red light on Cornhusker Road and crashed into two other cars, a GMC Envoy and a Kia Sorento.

The crash killed 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, a passenger in Diaz-Castelan's vehicle, and the driver of the GMC, 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz. Three occupants of the Kia were hospitalized for treatment of their injuries.

Diaz-Castelan is set to return to court next month.