Bail set at $500,000 for Omaha man charged with motor vehicle homicide

An Omaha man charged with felony motor vehicle homicide was ordered held on $500,000 bail Wednesday during a hearing in Douglas County Court.

Michael F. Packett Jr., 24, is accused of being drunk Sunday night when the Audi A4 he was driving collided with a Nissan Sentra near Rose Blumkin Drive and Dodge Street. The driver of the Nissan, Gina McKenna, 44, of Omaha, was killed.

Packett must pay 10% of his bail, or $50,000, to be released from jail.

Omaha police determined that Packett was speeding east on Dodge Street near 76th Street at 9 p.m. Sunday. His car collided with McKenna's southbound vehicle, forcing it into a wooden pole on the south side of Dodge Street.

McKenna's Nissan Sentra caught fire and she was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Packett’s car was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

According to an affidavit, police officers "could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the defendant." Packett's blood-alcohol level was determined to be .083 following a test at Omaha Police Headquarters.

