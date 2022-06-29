 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bail set at $500,000 for Omaha man charged with motor vehicle homicide

  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man charged with felony motor vehicle homicide was ordered held on $500,000 bail Wednesday during a hearing in Douglas County Court. 

Michael F. Packett Jr., 24, is accused of being drunk Sunday night when the Audi A4 he was driving collided with a Nissan Sentra near Rose Blumkin Drive and Dodge Street. The driver of the Nissan, Gina McKenna, 44, of Omaha, was killed.

Packett must pay 10% of his bail, or $50,000, to be released from jail. 

Omaha police determined that Packett was speeding east on Dodge Street near 76th Street at 9 p.m. Sunday. His car collided with McKenna's southbound vehicle, forcing it into a wooden pole on the south side of Dodge Street. 

McKenna's Nissan Sentra caught fire and she was pronounced dead at the scene.  A passenger in Packett’s car was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

According to an affidavit, police officers "could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the defendant." Packett's blood-alcohol level was determined to be .083 following a test at Omaha Police Headquarters.  

Michael F. Packett Jr.

Michael Packett Jr. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fortenberry faces prison or probation in LA court

Fortenberry faces prison or probation in LA court

Fortenberry faces up to five years in prison or five years of supervised release on each of three convictions – two counts of lying to a federal agent and one count of trying to conceal dirty campaign money.

Watch Now: Related Video

Submariners discover remains of deepest shipwreck ever discovered

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert