Bail set for La Vista woman accused in 1-month-old's death

A La Vista woman accused of negligently causing her 1-month-old boy's death appeared in court Tuesday.
Sara K. Hartman, 25, is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
A judge ordered her held on $10,000 bail, meaning she would have to pay 10%, or $1,000, to be released. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, she remained in jail.
The La Vista Police Department said Hartman also was cited on suspicion of possession of marijuana. The boy's father, 30-year-old Andrew Lowell of La Vista, was cited on suspicion of misdemeanor child abuse and marijuana possession.
Officers went to a home near 69th Street and La Vista Drive on Friday after 911 was called at 7:53 p.m. The 1-month-old boy was dead.
Police also found a 16-month-old boy safe in a crib. He was taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center and placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.
