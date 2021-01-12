 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bail set for La Vista woman accused in 1-month-old's death
0 comments

Bail set for La Vista woman accused in 1-month-old's death

{{featured_button_text}}

A La Vista woman accused of negligently causing her 1-month-old boy's death appeared in court Tuesday. 

Sara K. Hartman, 25, is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. 

Sara K. Hartman

Sara K. Hartman 

A judge ordered her held on $10,000 bail, meaning she would have to pay 10%, or $1,000, to be released. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, she remained in jail.

The La Vista Police Department said Hartman also was cited on suspicion of possession of marijuana. The boy's father, 30-year-old Andrew Lowell of La Vista, was cited on suspicion of misdemeanor child abuse and marijuana possession. 

Officers went to a home near 69th Street and La Vista Drive on Friday after 911 was called at 7:53 p.m. The 1-month-old boy was dead. 

Police also found a 16-month-old boy safe in a crib. He was taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center and placed in the custody of Child Protective Services. 

Alia Conley's memorable stories from 2020

A last-minute 2019 homicide and police shooting; Nebraska Crossing opening drama; troubles with the Omaha police helicopter unit; a strange fatal shooting in central Nebraska; and an inmate who admitted to a World-Herald reporter that he killed a convicted child sex offender.

These are some of World-Herald writer Alia Conley's top stories from 2020. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert