Ballistics report shows man shot in ear by Omaha police officer didn't fire gun his gun

Washington smelled marijuana, and the woman said she had recently smoked marijuana in the vehicle. Both Turner and the woman told the officer there was no weapon in the vehicle.

Washington called Weis to help search the vehicle. When Weis arrived, the Washington asked the woman to get out of the vehicle.

As she was exiting the vehicle, Turner ran despite being told by Washington to stay in the vehicle.

Turner ran “with his hand tucked close to his abdomen” as Washington ran after him and shouted seven times, “Show me your hands,” Omaha police said.

Washington fired several shots during the foot chase.

Officials found Turner in a backyard with a Glock handgun nearby. They also found a pistol magazine where Turner ran up some stairs toward a residence.

Neighbors had called 911 to report a man running through their backyards.

In his interview with police, Turner said he had a gun, ran from the car because he was afraid and heard the officer’s commands but still ran.

Weis told the department in her interview that she saw what she thought was a gun in Turner’s waistband as he ran from the vehicle. She did not fire shots.