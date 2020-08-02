Ballistics report shows man shot in ear by Omaha police officer didn't fire gun his gun

A ballistics report shows that a 22-year-old man who was shot in the right ear Thursday night by an Omaha police officer during a foot pursuit that followed a traffic stop didn't fire his gun.
Police officials said Friday that video footage shows Marcel Turner holding a gun in his hand while running. Ballistics tests and interviews confirmed Officer Devin Washington fired his gun several times and Turner didn't fire the gun he had on him.
Turner, of Omaha, was treated at a local hospital for the graze wound and released. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail early Friday on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon-firearm, criminal impersonation, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer and other charges.
Washington, who fired shots, and Officer Rachel Weis, who was also at the scene, have been placed on paid administrative leave.
The shooting is the first time this year that an Omaha police officer has fired a firearm at a person.
According to a police timeline:
Washington stopped a vehicle that did not have a license plate at 49th Street and Northwest Radial Highway just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. During the traffic stop, Washington learned that the woman who was driving did not have a driver’s license or other identification, proof of ownership or proof of insurance. Turner, who was in the passenger seat, also did not have identification.
Washington smelled marijuana, and the woman said she had recently smoked marijuana in the vehicle. Both Turner and the woman told the officer there was no weapon in the vehicle.
Washington called Weis to help search the vehicle. When Weis arrived, the Washington asked the woman to get out of the vehicle.
As she was exiting the vehicle, Turner ran despite being told by Washington to stay in the vehicle.
Turner ran “with his hand tucked close to his abdomen” as Washington ran after him and shouted seven times, “Show me your hands,” Omaha police said.
Washington fired several shots during the foot chase.
Officials found Turner in a backyard with a Glock handgun nearby. They also found a pistol magazine where Turner ran up some stairs toward a residence.
Neighbors had called 911 to report a man running through their backyards.
In his interview with police, Turner said he had a gun, ran from the car because he was afraid and heard the officer’s commands but still ran.
Weis told the department in her interview that she saw what she thought was a gun in Turner’s waistband as he ran from the vehicle. She did not fire shots.
Washington and Weis are both one-year, ten-month veteran officers, assigned to the Northwest Precinct, Uniform Patrol Bureau.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting along with the Omaha Police Department’s officer-involved investigations team.
