Ballistics report shows man shot in ear by Omaha police officer didn't fire his gun

A ballistics report shows that a 22-year-old man who was shot in the right ear Thursday night by an Omaha police officer during a foot pursuit that followed a traffic stop didn't fire his gun.

Police officials said Friday that video footage shows Marcel Turner holding a gun in his hand while running. Ballistics tests and interviews confirmed Officer Devin Washington fired his gun several times and Turner didn't fire the gun he had on him.

According to police, Washington stated after Turner ran from the vehicle, he saw Turner holding his waistband with both of his hands as he was running away from him. He said he could not clearly see what he was holding, but thought it may have been either narcotics or a weapon.

Washington said he repeatedly yelled at Turner to "show me your hands," which Turner would not.

Washington said once Turner turned to go up the steps, he could see that Turner was holding a black pistol in both of his hands.

Washington said he discharged his duty weapon at Turner when he saw him making the motion to "chamber a round" because he thought Turner was going to shoot him.