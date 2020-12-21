Be wary of potential COVID vaccine scams, authorities warn

Federal authorities are cautioning against ploys that take advantage of the public in light of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

The FBI, the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Justice Department offered tips to avoid being the victim of a scam.

Signs of potential scams include being asked to pay out of pocket for the vaccine or to put a name on a waiting list to get early access.

People also should be wary of ads for vaccines via social media, email, phone calls or from unknown sources. Marketers who offer to directly sell or send doses of the vaccine for payment also should be avoided.

People can report COVID-19 fraud to any of the government's various hotlines: the inspector general hotline at 1-800-HHS-TIPS; the FBI hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI; or the Medicare hotline at 1-800-MEDICARE.

