Bellevue father charged in death of his two children; extradition hearing planned for Tuesday
Bellevue father charged in death of his two children; extradition hearing planned for Tuesday

Emily and Theodore Price with their mother, Mary Nielsen. Bellevue police on Sunday were investigating the deaths of the two children. They were staying with their father.

A Bellevue father has been charged with child abuse that resulted in the deaths of his two children at his home.

Adam L. Price, 34, was detained Sunday in Pacifica, California, and an extradition hearing is planned for Tuesday in San Mateo, California.

Price's children, Emily, 5, and Theodore, 3, were found dead at their father's home in the 2700 block of Alberta Avenue.

Their mother, Mary Nielsen, had contacted Bellevue Police Saturday night asking that they check on her children's well-being after she had been unable to reach them.

Nielsen and Price are in the midst of a divorce and her children were visiting their dad for the week. She had a video call with the kids Thursday night and then was unable to reach them Friday and Saturday, prompting her call to authorities.

The divorce proceedings required the father to provide daily communication between his kids and their mother while they were with him. 

The charges did not specify what Price is alleged to have done, but more generally said that he did "negligently cause or permit a minor child ... to be placed in a situation that endangered said child's life or physical or mental health; cruelly confined or cruelly punished said child; or deprived said child of necessary food, clothing, shelter or care, resulting in the death of said child."

Adam Price

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

