Bellevue father charged in death of his two children; extradition hearing planned for Tuesday

A Bellevue father has been charged with child abuse that resulted in the deaths of his two children at his home.

Adam L. Price, 34, was detained Sunday in Pacifica, California, and an extradition hearing is planned for Tuesday in San Mateo, California.

Price's children, Emily, 5, and Theodore, 3, were found dead at their father's home in the 2700 block of Alberta Avenue.

Their mother, Mary Nielsen, had contacted Bellevue Police Saturday night asking that they check on her children's well-being after she had been unable to reach them.

Nielsen and Price are in the midst of a divorce and her children were visiting their dad for the week. She had a video call with the kids Thursday night and then was unable to reach them Friday and Saturday, prompting her call to authorities.

The divorce proceedings required the father to provide daily communication between his kids and their mother while they were with him.