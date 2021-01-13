Bellevue man, awaiting trial in sex assault case, arrested for failure to appear on new charges

A Bellevue man awaiting trial for sexual assault of juvenile female was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of child pornography.

Dakota B. Oehm, 27, was booked into the Sarpy County Jail just before 6 p.m. He is awaiting trial in Sarpy County District Court on two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of strangulation of a girl at least 12 years of age but less than 16 in his home.

Oehem, who was free after paying 10% of $500,000 bail, faces up to 50 years in prison on each count of assaulting the girl. According to court documents, the first sexual assault occurred March 3, 2014, at Oehm’s residence when he was 21. The second sexual assault occurred between March 3, 2014, and May 4, 2015, at the same location.

Court records say Oehm intentionally stopped the breathing of the girl on two occasions. The first occurred between Jan. 1, 2014, and Aug. 29, 2015, and the second between Aug. 30, 2015, and Jan. 1, 2017. An investigation began in April after the girl went to police.