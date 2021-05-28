Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children ordered held on $2.5 million bail

A Bellevue man accused of negligently causing the deaths of his two children appeared Friday morning in Sarpy County Court.

Adam L. Price, 36, was returned to Nebraska Thursday night from Pacifica, California. He was arrested there May 16, hours after a family friend found his two children dead inside his Bellevue home.

Price has been charged with two counts of negligent child abuse resulting in death. He was ordered held on $2.5 million bail.

Price's children, 5-year-old Emily, "Emi," and 3-year-old Theodore, "Teddy," were found dead after a friend of the children's mother went to Price's home at 2716 Alberta Ave. about 11 a.m. May 16.

The mother of the children, Mary Nielsen, had asked the friend to check on the children after Bellevue police were unsuccessful in doing so.

Nielsen was worried because it had been 48 hours since she had spoken to the children. A divorce decree had ordered daily contact from each parent when the other had custody of the children.

Nielsen, who lives in Illinois, had spoken to the children Thursday night but couldn't reach them Friday or Saturday nights. She called Bellevue police on Saturday night, May 15, asking that they check on the children.