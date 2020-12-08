Bellevue man charged with sexually assaulting woman at car wash

A 43-year-old Bellevue man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault on allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in the wash bay of a car wash.

Roberto Ismael Sanchez is accused of kissing and sexually assaulting a woman about 1 p.m. Nov. 29 in the wash bay at Big John's Car Wash in Bellevue, according to a press release from the Bellevue Police Department. He was arrested that day.

Through their investigation, Bellevue police found that there may be additional victims. Anyone with information on the case or other cases of sexual assault are asked to contact the Bellevue Police Department at 402-293-3100, or Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP.

Ismael Sanchez was booked into the Sarpy County Jail. His bail was set at 10% of $100,000, meaning he had to post $10,000 cash to get out of jail, which he paid Dec. 1.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.

