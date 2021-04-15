Bellevue man convicted of assaulting his roommate will serve at least 5 years in prison

A Sarpy County judge on Thursday sentenced a Bellevue man to a minimum of five years in prison after he stabbed a roommate with a knife.

Michael R. Glaze, 46, was sentenced to three years for attempted second-degree assault and seven to 20 years for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. District Court Judge Stefanie Martinez said the sentences would be served at the same time, with Glaze completing at least five years in prison and no more than 11½ years.

Bellevue police said Glaze and Angela Cuckler, 28, conspired to kill their roommate, Erik Rasmussen, 31. Glaze pleaded no contest to stabbing Rasmussen on July 27, 2019, while Cuckler was present in the Bellevue apartment the three shared.

Rasmussen was able to escape the attack and walked into the Bellevue Medical Center suffering from stab wounds. He was treated for several wounds, including an injury to his head.

Glaze and Cuckler originally were charged with attempted first-degree murder. Cuckler was sentenced last year to two years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit attempted second-degree assault.

