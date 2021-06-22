Bellevue man found guilty of cyberstalking wife of candidate for Nebraska Legislature

A Bellevue man has been found guilty of cyberstalking after he threatened to make public nude photos of the wife of a candidate for the Nebraska Legislature.
Dennis Sryniawski, 48, was found guilty Monday by a jury in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska. Cyberstalking is punishable in the federal courts by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
The jury also found Sryniawski not guilty of a second charge, intent to extort.
A message left for Sryniawski's attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned.
FBI investigators determined that Sryniawski sent threatening and sexually explicit emails to Diane Parris of La Vista, who served as the campaign manager for her husband, Jeff Parris. He was seeking the District 14 seat in the Nebraska Legislature in 2018.
"We'd just like to say that we are happy that he was found guilty on that charge," Diane Parris said Tuesday.
Parris, 51, received emails in October 2018 from a man who she was in a relationship more than two decades ago. The emails demanding that Jeff Parris drop out of the race, contained personal information about Diane Parris and included a nude photo of her.
She told The World-Herald that she had consented to the photo when it was taken years ago, but not to its distribution. The couple reported the emails to the La Vista Police Department and the FBI.
One email said, "All we are asking, is Quit the Race. Step down from running for State Legislature, Never run for any Political Office again, & All will be Sweet, especially for the 'Good Life,'" according to Diane Parris. Jeff Parris did not drop out, but he lost the race.
Diane Parris testified in 2019 in support of a state revenge porn law that would make it illegal to share sexually explicit photos or videos with the intent to harass. Nebraska was one of seven states that did not have a law against revenge porn.
The bill she testified for did not pass, but legislators passed another bill in the 2019 session that made revenge porn illegal and a valid basis for a lawsuit.
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Man convicted in slaying of Mollie Tibbetts
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272