Bellevue man found guilty of cyberstalking wife of candidate for Nebraska Legislature

A Bellevue man has been found guilty of cyberstalking after he threatened to make public nude photos of the wife of a candidate for the Nebraska Legislature.

Dennis Sryniawski, 48, was found guilty Monday by a jury in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska. Cyberstalking is punishable in the federal courts by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The jury also found Sryniawski not guilty of a second charge, intent to extort.

A message left for Sryniawski's attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned.

FBI investigators determined that Sryniawski sent threatening and sexually explicit emails to Jeff Parris. Diane Parris of La Vista served as the campaign manager for her husband. Jeff Parris was seeking the District 14 seat in the Nebraska Legislature in 2018.

"We'd just like to say that we are happy that he was found guilty on that charge," Diane Parris said Tuesday.