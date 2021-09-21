Bellevue man in critical condition, leg dismembered in Tuesday crash

A 28-year-old Bellevue man was critically injured and his leg dismembered in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Luis Hernandez was driving a motorcycle north on 42nd Street just before 1:30 p.m. when a 2006 GMC Yukon SUV turned onto 42nd from a business parking lot, striking Hernandez, according to an Omaha police spokesman.

Hernandez was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the driver of the SUV is being investigated for driving under the influence, police said.

