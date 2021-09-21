 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellevue man in critical condition, leg dismembered in Tuesday crash
0 comments

Bellevue man in critical condition, leg dismembered in Tuesday crash

cm-motorcyclePI

Omaha police closed down 42nd Street in both directions after a motorcycle accident on Tuesday afternoon.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

A 28-year-old Bellevue man was critically injured and his leg dismembered in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Luis Hernandez was driving a motorcycle north on 42nd Street just before 1:30 p.m. when a 2006 GMC Yukon SUV turned onto 42nd from a business parking lot, striking Hernandez, according to an Omaha police spokesman.

Hernandez was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the driver of the SUV is being investigated for driving under the influence, police said.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are there more floods?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert