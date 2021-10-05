Bellevue man now charged with murder in deaths of his two children

Autopsy results of two children who were found dead in a Bellevue home in May found that the two died of asphyxiation from being smothered, Sarpy County officials said Tuesday.

In light of the results, the Sarpy County Attorney's Office has filed a motion to amend the charges against Adam Price, the children's father, to two counts of first-degree murder.

Price, 36, initially had been charged with negligently causing the deaths of 5-year-old Emily and 3-year-old Theodore.

Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore said Tuesday that Price faced his initial charges because the children were in his care and were found dead at his home.

The office received the final autopsy results late last week. The results confirmed the cause of death of the children, Moore said, leading attorneys to upgrade the charges.

The children were found dead after a friend of the children's mother went to Price's Bellevue home on Alberta Avenue on the morning of May 16. Price was arrested in Pacifica, California, later that day.

The children's mother, Mary Nielsen, who lives in Illinois, declined to comment Tuesday.