Two people were sentenced Monday in Sarpy County District Court to lengthy prison sentences in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bellevue teen during a robbery.
Davion D. Snider, 20, of Bellevue was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and conspiracy. He was sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison.
Shauna Gallardo, 20, of Omaha was found guilty of being an accessory to a felony. She was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.
The sentencing wrapped up the court cases of four people found to be involved in the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, of Bellevue on Oct. 12, 2022. Bellevue police said Zalopany, a senior at Bellevue East High School, was killed while being robbed on West 31st Avenue, just east of Offutt Air Force Base.
Officers were called to Zalopany's home on a report of CPR in progress. Zalopany, who was born in Honolulu, was pronounced dead at the scene.
People are also reading…
Previously, Carlos Altoro-Colon was found guilty of attempted robbery and manslaughter. He was sentenced to 18 to 20 years on each of those charges with the terms to be served at the same time and following his sentence for use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Rashaun J. Faison, 23, of Council Bluffs was also sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter. He was also sentenced to 40 to 50 years for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm with the sentences to be served one after the other.
Scott Earl, an assistant prosecutor with the Sarpy County Attorney's Office, said Gallard agreed with Altoro-Colon and Snider to participate in a robbery of Zalopany. She also let Altoro-Colon use her vehicle to transport Snider and Faison.
Gallard also misled law enforcement officials about her level of involvement in the homicide, he said.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A 27-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to more than 10 years in prison for distribution of child pornography.
Two Omaha men were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for their roles in a home invasion that ended in the death of a 22-year-old man.
A Douglas County judge dismissed a civil lawsuit brought against Catholic Charities of Omaha by an employee who claims to have been traumatized by a staged active-shooter drill.
A Lincoln woman accused of running over and killing two maintenance workers at her apartment complex allegedly tried to kill a third man, according to new court filings.
A 21-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition after being shot Tuesday night near 44th Avenue and Pinkney Street.
A judge tossed the lawsuit from Phi Gamma Delta — better known as Fiji — against UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green alleging a violation of members' constitutional rights.
A Seward County man was sentenced last week to more than 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.
The Nebraska State Patrol found and rescued a Utah teenager during a traffic stop in the Panhandle who had been reported missing.
Police on Tuesday identified the Lincoln woman accused of running over and killing two men in south Lincoln on Monday but provided few new details about what led up to the incident.
A Lincoln woman entered a guilty plea Monday in Cass County District Court to a charge of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a crash that killed a Greenwood woman.
A 31-year-old man was treated at a Council Bluffs hospital early Tuesday after he was shot in the leg near the Pottawattamie County Courthouse.
Two people were killed Monday and a woman was arrested after a crash near 40th Street and Nebraska Parkway, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
A Big Lake, Minnesota, man was ordered held on $1 million bail after being charged with causing a two-vehicle collision that resulted in critical injuries to an Omaha man.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of motor-vehicle homicide after the pickup truck she was driving collided with a motorcycle in South Omaha.
The court reversed a lower court's order that barred prosecutors from pursuing a motor vehicle homicide charge against an Omaha woman already convicted of a different crime in the same car crash.
The 24-year-old man, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, initially told police that his father instructed him to shoot him.
A 35-year-old Minnesota man is being held in Douglas County Jail after Omaha police alleged he showed aggression toward an officer in a cruiser, and later ran into another vehicle.
A 27-year-old Omaha man was arrested after a standoff with police Sunday night.
Boxing champion Terence “Bud” Crawford reported the theft of $317,000 worth of jewelry from his Omaha home earlier this month.
The incident is alleged to have occurred near 42nd and W Streets at around 10:42 a.m. Monday.
A 29-year-old man was severely injured as a result of a reported assault involving a knife early Tuesday morning south of downtown Omaha.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272