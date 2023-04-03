Two people were sentenced Monday in Sarpy County District Court to lengthy prison sentences in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bellevue teen during a robbery.

Davion D. Snider, 20, of Bellevue was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and conspiracy. He was sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison.

Shauna Gallardo, 20, of Omaha was found guilty of being an accessory to a felony. She was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.

The sentencing wrapped up the court cases of four people found to be involved in the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, of Bellevue on Oct. 12, 2022. Bellevue police said Zalopany, a senior at Bellevue East High School, was killed while being robbed on West 31st Avenue, just east of Offutt Air Force Base.

Officers were called to Zalopany's home on a report of CPR in progress. Zalopany, who was born in Honolulu, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previously, Carlos Altoro-Colon was found guilty of attempted robbery and manslaughter. He was sentenced to 18 to 20 years on each of those charges with the terms to be served at the same time and following his sentence for use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Rashaun J. Faison, 23, of Council Bluffs was also sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter. He was also sentenced to 40 to 50 years for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm with the sentences to be served one after the other.

Scott Earl, an assistant prosecutor with the Sarpy County Attorney's Office, said Gallard agreed with Altoro-Colon and Snider to participate in a robbery of Zalopany. She also let Altoro-Colon use her vehicle to transport Snider and Faison.

Gallard also misled law enforcement officials about her level of involvement in the homicide, he said.