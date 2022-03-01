 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue man pleads no contest to third-degree sexual assault, child abuse

  • Updated
A Bellevue man has pleaded no contest to one count of third-degree sexual assault and 10 counts of misdemeanor child abuse. 

Dakota Oehm

Dakota Oehm, 28, had been awaiting trial in Sarpy County District Court on two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of strangulation of a girl at least 12 years of age but younger than 16. He also had been charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography. 

Oehm entered the plea on Monday in Sarpy County District Court. He was able to plead to the lesser charges after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Oehm had been facing up to 50 years on each count of assaulting the girl. He now will face up to 11 years in prison when he's sentenced in May. 

According to court documents, the first sexual assault occurred March 3, 2014, at Oehm’s residence. The second sexual assault occurred between March 3, 2014, and May 4, 2015, at the same location.

Court records say Oehm intentionally stopped the girl's breathing on two occasions. The first occurred between Jan. 1, 2014, and Aug. 29, 2015, and the second between Aug. 30, 2015, and Jan. 1, 2017. An investigation began in April after the girl went to police.

