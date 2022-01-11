Bellevue man sentenced to 12 to 16 years in prison for motor vehicle homicide

A 38-year-old Bellevue man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk.

Christopher J. Gorham pleaded no contest to causing the death of Shawn Kimbrough, 35, of Springdale, Arkansas, in a head-on collision near Blair on Oct. 27, 2020.

Investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Gorham was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck south on U.S. Highway 75 just before noon when the crash occurred.

Officials said the pickup crossed the center line south of Blair and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Kimbrough. Kimbrough was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup caught fire, but people who came upon the crash got Gorham out of his truck, and he was flown to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

According to an affidavit filed in Washington County, Gorham was found to have a blood alcohol content of .148 after the crash. The legal limit is .08.

Under state sentencing guidelines, Gorham must complete six years before he is eligible for parole and eight years before release. He will be credited with 66 days spent in jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.