Bellevue man sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison for cyberstalking candidate's wife
A Bellevue man has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison after being found guilty of cyberstalking. Officials said he threatened to make public nude photos of the wife of a candidate for the Nebraska Legislature. 

Dennis Sryniawski, 48, was found guilty June 21 by a jury in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska. The jury also found Sryniawski not guilty of a second charge, intent to extort. 

Cyberstalking is punishable in the federal courts by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sryniawski, who also must pay a $10,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release after prison, had argued that he should receive probation because of several factors, including his prior military service and work as a volunteer for a nonprofit organization.

"Despite the justifications defendant offered, the jury found his conduct to be criminal," U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said in a brief rebutting Sryniawski's sentencing request. "The egregious nature of that conduct, its effect on the victims, the need to deter others and defendant’s lack of remorse overcome any mitigation and support a sentence within the advisory guidelines."

A message left Thursday for Sryniawski’s attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned. 

FBI investigators determined that Sryniawski sent threatening and sexually explicit emails to Jeff Parris of La Vista in October 2018. Parris was seeking the District 14 seat in the Nebraska Legislature in 2018. Parris is married to Diane Parris, who had been married to Sryniawski for two years about 25 years ago.

The emails demanding that Jeff Parris drop out of the race contained personal information about Diane Parris and included a nude photo of her. She told The World-Herald that she had consented to the photo when it was taken years ago, but not to its distribution.  

One email said, “All we are asking, is Quit the Race. Step down from running for State Legislature, Never run for any Political Office again, & All will be Sweet, especially for the ‘Good Life,’” according to Diane Parris. Jeff Parris did not drop out, but he lost the race.

Diane Parris testified in 2019 in support of a state revenge porn law that would make it illegal to share sexually explicit photos or videos with the intent to harass. Nebraska was one of seven states that did not have a law against revenge porn.

The bill she testified for did not pass, but legislators passed another bill in the 2019 session that made revenge porn illegal and a valid basis for a lawsuit.​

This was the first cyberstalking conviction in the federal District of Nebraska. The federal cyberstalking statute prohibits using an electronic communication service to engage in a course of conduct with the intent to harass, intimidate or cause substantial emotional distress to a person or immediate family members.

 

