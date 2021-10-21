Bellevue man sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison for cyberstalking candidate's wife

A Bellevue man has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison after being found guilty of cyberstalking. Officials said he threatened to make public nude photos of the wife of a candidate for the Nebraska Legislature.

Dennis Sryniawski, 48, was found guilty June 21 by a jury in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska. The jury also found Sryniawski not guilty of a second charge, intent to extort.

Cyberstalking is punishable in the federal courts by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sryniawski, who also must pay a $10,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release after prison, had argued that he should receive probation because of several factors, including his prior military service and work as a volunteer for a nonprofit organization.

"Despite the justifications defendant offered, the jury found his conduct to be criminal," U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said in a brief rebutting Sryniawski's sentencing request. "The egregious nature of that conduct, its effect on the victims, the need to deter others and defendant’s lack of remorse overcome any mitigation and support a sentence within the advisory guidelines."

A message left Thursday for Sryniawski’s attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned.