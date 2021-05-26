Bellevue man sentenced to one year in jail for role in moving body

A 20-year-old Bellevue man was sentenced Tuesday in Sarpy County District Court to one year in jail and two years probation for his part in attempting to hide a body.
Nolan B. Carpenter pleaded no contest to attempt of a felony and false reporting in connection with the death of Matthew Brenden, 18, of Bellevue. A judge ordered the probation term to begin after Carpenter's release from jail.
Bellevue police began investigating Brenden's death after finding his body in Faulkland Park just south of 48th Street and Giles Road on Oct. 20, 2019. Investigators determined Brendan had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot to the head earlier in the day before his body was moved to the park.
Alyssa Edmisten, now 19, told police that she was with Carpenter in the basement of his parents' home near 46th and Virginia Streets about 6 a.m. when she heard a gunshot upstairs. Brendan, she said, had been at a small gathering that included alcohol while Carpenter's parents were out of town.
Carpenter's sentencing concludes the legal proceedings against all five young people who in the house at the time of Brenden's death. Eric Palmquist was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of concealing a body and tampering with physical evidence; Armondo Becerra was sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of tampering with physical evidence by moving the body of a dead person; and Edmisten and Emily Groff were both sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation for false reporting.
