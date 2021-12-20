Bellevue man to spend at least 15 years in prison in fatal shooting of girlfriend

A Bellevue man who told police that he was hearing voices the night he fatally shot his longtime girlfriend was sentenced Monday and will spend at least 15 years in prison.
David S. Clark, 38, agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Clark initially was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon and being an habitual criminal.
Clark was sentenced to 18 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to six years on each count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The sentences are to be served one after the other, with a three-year minimum on each firearm charge. Under state law, sentences typically are cut in half.
The charges stemmed from the fatal shooting of Brenda Henderson, 35. She was killed about 1:15 a.m. Dec. 13, 2018, in their home near Childs and Camp Gifford Roads. Also at the house were the couple's then-17-year-old and 11-year-old sons, who now live with relatives.
During a preliminary hearing, Bellevue police detective Lindsey Betsworth testified that Clark told her that Henderson had purchased a handgun the day before her death. Betsworth said Clark told her that both he and Henderson had been hearing voices in the house and also believed someone had placed child pornography on their computer.
Clark also allegedly told detectives that he and Henderson barricaded themselves in their bedroom, where he heard voices "coming from a pile of clothes." Clark said he fired a shot into the clothes because he thought the pile had moved.
Clark told detectives that he took the gun into the bathroom because he heard voices coming from under the sink. Henderson left, he said, to check on their 11-year-old son.
"Mr. Clark then stated that he thought he heard something as he came out of the bathroom, where he was surprised by an individual that he shot ... in the arm," Sarpy County Judge Tricia Freeman wrote in her notes from a preliminary hearing. "Mr. Clark then realized it was Ms. Henderson that he had shot."
Betsworth said an autopsy found that Henderson had been shot in the neck from at least 36 inches away. Freeman said in her decision that Clark "may not have intended to shoot Ms. Henderson, but his actions suggest that he was intending to shoot someone."
Freeman rejected the defense's contention that the shooting was accidental, due in part to Henderson having run back into the bedroom from checking on their son.
Henderson was assistant director of student financial services at Bellevue University. Clark worked in construction.
