Bellevue man to spend at least 15 years in prison in fatal shooting of girlfriend

Clark also allegedly told detectives that he and Henderson barricaded themselves in their bedroom, where he heard voices "coming from a pile of clothes." Clark said he fired a shot into the clothes because he thought the pile had moved.

Clark told detectives that he took the gun into the bathroom because he heard voices coming from under the sink. Henderson left, he said, to check on their 11-year-old son.

"Mr. Clark then stated that he thought he heard something as he came out of the bathroom, where he was surprised by an individual that he shot ... in the arm," Sarpy County Judge Tricia Freeman wrote in her notes from a preliminary hearing. "Mr. Clark then realized it was Ms. Henderson that he had shot."

Betsworth said an autopsy found that Henderson had been shot in the neck from at least 36 inches away. Freeman said in her decision that Clark "may not have intended to shoot Ms. Henderson, but his actions suggest that he was intending to shoot someone."

Freeman rejected the defense's contention that the shooting was accidental, due in part to Henderson having run back into the bedroom from checking on their son.