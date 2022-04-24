Bellevue man went to 2 priests in California before his 2 children were found dead

A Bellevue man sought counsel from two California priests the day before and the day of his arrest in connection with the deaths of his two children.

It’s not clear whether Adam Price, 36, went to confession or just approached the priests at their parishes in the San Francisco area, but the Bellevue man apparently made incriminating statements, according to court filings.

Price’s attorney, Sarpy County Public Defender Tom Strigenz, has asked a judge to not allow any testimony about the conversations. Strigenz cited California law that prohibits disclosure of any privileged communications between a priest and a penitent. A penitent is defined as a “person who repents their sins or wrongdoings and seeks forgiveness from God.”

Price is charged with two counts of first-degree murder on allegations that he smothered his daughter, Emily, 5, and son, Theodore, 3, inside 2716 Alberta Ave. in Bellevue. Price and the children’s mother, Mary Nielsen, shared custody of the children — Nielsen was in Illinois at the time of their deaths and became concerned when she could not reach Price or her children.

Price first approached a retired priest, the Rev. Ulysses D’Aquila, at St. James Catholic Church in San Francisco on May 15, 2021.

He then traveled about half an hour south to the San Pedro Valley and approached the Rev. Jerome Foley at St. Peter’s Church in Pacifica, California, on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Both conversations are “protected under California (law) and therefore the communication is presumed to have been made in confidence and the State has the burden of proof to establish that the communication was not confidential,” Strigenz said.

Later that same Sunday, a family friend — prompted by concerns from Price’s ex-wife — discovered the children’s bodies inside Price’s Bellevue home.

Sarpy County District Judge George Thompson has not ruled on the defense’s request to prohibit any testimony about Price’s conversations with the priests. Thompson did grant the defense’s request to apply California law to the case.

Both California and Nebraska have similar “clergy-privilege” laws that typically prohibit the use of private conversations between a pastor and parishioner.

The priests’ conversations may not be critical to prosecutors’ case. Bellevue police allege that Price made incriminating statements after they flew to California to interview him.

Price had been set to go to trial last month, but the trial was delayed at the defense’s request. No new date has been set.

