Bellevue police investigating children's deaths as 'suspicious,' looking for their father

Jashinske said the mother had sent someone else to the home to check and that person found the children.

Jashinske said police didn’t have sufficient reason to force an entry into the home Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“Officers investigated during both calls for service but did not observe exigent circumstances that would allow them to force entry into the home,” he said in a statement.

Jashinske said the mother told police Saturday night that the father was required to provide daily contact via Facetime when he had custody and that she hadn’t heard from them in 48 hours.

That wouldn’t be enough to give police authority to force entry into a home, he said, because police cannot enforce custody arrangements.

On her Facebook page, Mary Nielsen said:

"I’m so sorry to see you two go. You did not deserve this and I love you so very much. I would fight a thousand fights to have you back again. Heaven gained two beautiful angels and I hope great grandpa was at the gates to greet you. You were the only reasons I survived everything I did and the only reason I am alive. I love you. Til we meet again my sweet babies"