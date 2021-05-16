Bellevue police investigating children's deaths as 'suspicious,' looking for their father

Bellevue police are searching for the father of two children who were found dead Sunday morning in his Bellevue home.
Adam L. Price, 34, may be driving a dark blue Mazda CX7 with Nebraska license plate No. VGY434, according to police. If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911.
Police said Emily Price, 5, and Theodore Price, 3, were found dead in the home at 2716 Alberta Ave.
Their mother, Mary Nielsen, was en route to Nebraska on Sunday after learning of their deaths. She said on Facebook that Bellevue police had told her that the deaths were being investigated as homicides.
Bellevue police spokesman Capt. Andy Jashinske said that he could not provide details but that police were investigating the deaths as “suspicious.”
“At this point, we don’t know exactly what happened,” he said. “It’s suspicious; we have two children who were located in a home with nobody around.”
Officers were called to the house twice this weekend to check on the well-being of the children and their father, he said.
The first time was 9:50 p.m. Saturday, and the second time was 8:59 a.m. Sunday.
Then, about two hours later, at 11:03 a.m., they were called back to the house after someone reported finding two children dead.
Jashinske said the mother had sent someone else to the home to check and that person found the children.
Jashinske said police didn’t have sufficient reason to force an entry into the home Saturday night and Sunday morning.
“Officers investigated during both calls for service but did not observe exigent circumstances that would allow them to force entry into the home,” he said in a statement.
Jashinske said the mother told police Saturday night that the father was required to provide daily contact via Facetime when he had custody and that she hadn’t heard from them in 48 hours.
That wouldn’t be enough to give police authority to force entry into a home, he said, because police cannot enforce custody arrangements.
On her Facebook page, Mary Nielsen said:
"I’m so sorry to see you two go. You did not deserve this and I love you so very much. I would fight a thousand fights to have you back again. Heaven gained two beautiful angels and I hope great grandpa was at the gates to greet you. You were the only reasons I survived everything I did and the only reason I am alive. I love you. Til we meet again my sweet babies"
By Sunday evening, a GoFundMe page for burial costs had raised more than $10,500 of what had become a $20,000 goal. The goal was originally $10,000.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Bellevue police at 402-593-4111 or Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-7867.
The Omaha Police Crime Lab assisted in the investigation.