Bellevue police release names of 2 people killed and 2 wounded in shooting at Sonic Drive-In

Jashinske said it was too early in the investigation to say whether Silva had interacted Wednesday with any of the people he shot.

Bellevue police had not had any contact with Silva before Wednesday, Jashinske said.

Community members gathered Sunday evening to mark the tragedy. Flowers, candles and a makeshift sign were displayed in a parking lot near the Sonic.

Madison Purdy, 18, said she has eaten at the Sonic many times and passed by the restaurant shortly before the shooting.

“This is just really sad,” she said. “I just graduated from Bellevue West (High School), and I knew people who worked here.”

Amanda Keene and her husband, Adam Arvesen, stopped at the vigil Sunday night to pay their respects. The Bellevue couple frequently stopped at the Sonic and knew some of the workers who were shot.

Lujan, one of the wounded workers, served them most nights, they said.

“They’re always sweet,” Amanda Keene said of the workers at Sonic.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said the community would continue to pull together.