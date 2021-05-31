Bellevue police say woman died of gunshot wound; man arrested

Madyson L. Dennis, a 21-year-old Omaha woman, died over the weekend of a gunshot wound.

Nicholas S. Holliday, 25 of Council Bluffs, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a weapon in a felony and evidence tampering, according to Bellevue police.

The shooting was reported about 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of South 27th Street in Bellevue. Holliday was not at the scene when authorities arrived, but he was later found and arrested, according to Bellevue Police.

Dennis was declared dead at the scene by the Bellevue Fire Department.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bellevue Police at 402-293-3100.

