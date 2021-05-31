 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellevue police say woman died of gunshot wound; man arrested
0 comments

Bellevue police say woman died of gunshot wound; man arrested

Madyson L. Dennis, a 21-year-old Omaha woman, died over the weekend of a gunshot wound.

Nicholas S. Holliday, 25 of Council Bluffs, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a weapon in a felony and evidence tampering, according to Bellevue police. 

Nicholas Holliday

Nicholas Holliday

The shooting was reported about 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of South 27th Street in Bellevue. Holliday was not at the scene when authorities arrived, but he was later found and arrested, according to Bellevue Police.

Dennis was declared dead at the scene by the Bellevue Fire Department.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bellevue Police at 402-293-3100.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Osaka fined for media boycott at French Open

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert