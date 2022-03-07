Bellevue Sonic shooter pleads guilty to 15 criminal counts in 2020 slayings, arson

Roberto Silva Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to all charges related to the deadly shooting at a Bellevue Sonic in 2020, according to a statement from the Sarpy County Attorney's Office.
Silva’s plea does not change Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov’s plan to seek the death penalty, the statement said.
Silva killed Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, in the shooting that occurred on a Saturday night. He critically injured Zoey Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25.
Gerner, one of the survivors, recounted how Silva walked into the restaurant and shot one employee after another. Gerner himself was struck 15 times.
Silva, an Omaha man, had a concealed carry permit.
According to information from authorities, Silva apparently was upset because he had previously been detained by police for allegedly using someone else's Sonic app to purchase food at the restaurant.
The Wednesday before the Saturday night shooting, police stopped Silva's car because the license plate matched that of a car used by a man buying $57 worth of food at the restaurant with someone else's Sonic account.
A crowd listens during a ceremony at Sonic in Bellevue to unveil a memorial honoring Nathan Pastrana and Ryan Helbert who were killed during a shooting in November 2020.
Sonic employees interlock hands during a ceremony to unveil a memorial honoring Nathan Pastrana and Ryan Helbert who were killed during a shooting in November 2020.
The family of Ryan Helbert looks at photos after a ceremony at Sonic in Bellevue to unveil a memorial honoring Nathan Pastrana and Helbert who were killed during a shooting in November 2020.
A plaque list the names of those killed and wounded on November 21, 2020 at a Sonic in Bellevue. A ceremony was held on Monday to unveil a memorial in honor of the victims.
Photos of Nathan Pastrana and Ryan Helbert grace part of a memorial unveiled on Monday at the Sonic in Bellevue. Pastrana and Helbert were killed during a shooting in November 2020 that also severely wounded two other employees.
An American flag flies at half staff during a ceremony at Sonic in Bellevue to unveil a memorial honoring Nathan Pastrana and Ryan Helbert who were killed during a shooting in November 2020.
