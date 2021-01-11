Bellevue Sonic to build outdoor space honoring employees killed, injured in shooting

The Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue where two people were shot to death in November will reopen Wednesday.

An outdoor space will be constructed to honor the two workers who were killed and the two who were injured in the Nov. 21 assault at the restaurant, 1307 Cornhusker Road.

Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, were killed. Zoey Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25, suffered critical injuries.

Authorities that night arrested Roberto C. Silva, 23, of Omaha. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, an arson charge and several firearms charges. He entered not-guilty pleas at a hearing in Sarpy County on Friday.

Silva is next scheduled to appear in court in March. A trial date has not been set.