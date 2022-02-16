Bellevue video game store employee stabbed during robbery

An employee at a Bellevue video game store was taken to an Omaha hospital Tuesday after being stabbed during a robbery.

The employee was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with multiple stab wounds, a Bellevue police spokesman said. A 25-year-old Omaha man later was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Officers were called to the GameStop store at 10531 S. 15th St. shortly after 1 p.m. The employee told officers that a man had assaulted him and stolen the tray from a cash register.

Detectives were able to identify the assailant and found him in the area of 42nd Street and Chandler Road about 5:30 p.m. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Bellevue Police Department at 402-293-3100 or Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP.

