Bellevue woman fatally shot by husband while child was in home, police say

A Bellevue woman was fatally shot Saturday night, and her husband has been arrested.

Bellevue police say the victim is Deyvonndra L. Jones, 40.

According to scanner traffic, a man called police to 2112 Jefferson St. at 10:42 p.m. to report that he had shot a woman in the home while a child was sleeping upstairs.

Lovell Jones Jr., 43, surrendered to police without incident, authorities said.

An officer radioed from the scene that the woman had been shot several times and had at least one gunshot wound to the head. The child was unharmed, according to scanner traffic.

Bellevue police say Jones was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He is being held in the Sarpy County Jail.

His wife was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries, according to Bellevue police.

A neighbor said they hadn't heard anything until police arrived.