Bellevue woman sentenced to probation for crash that killed motorcyclist

A Bellevue woman was sentenced to two years' probation Thursday after she was found guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a motorcyclist's death.

Susan Barrett, 75, had faced a maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine after she pleaded no contest to the charge in Sarpy County. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped an infraction of failure to yield.

Authorities said Barrett, who was driving a Mazda 3 west on Harrison Street, tried to turn left and head south on 132nd Street on Sept. 21. She collided with a Honda Shadow motorcycle driven by Nicholas Scarpino-Vestal, 23, of La Vista, who was going east on Harrison.

Both had green lights, but Barrett turned in front of Scarpino-Vestal, causing his motorcycle to hit the front of her vehicle. He was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a hospital.

