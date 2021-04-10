Bennington man accused of pointing loaded gun at law enforcement

A Bennington man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of pointing a loaded gun at Douglas County sheriff's deputies and Omaha police.

Sheriff's deputies were responding to a report of an assault at the 33-year-old man's home near 173rd and State Streets about 3:31 p.m. when the incident occurred.

When they arrived, they met the victim outside the home. Deputies tried to make contact with the man when he appeared in the open garage holding a large-caliber handgun, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The man pointed the gun in the direction of the deputies, who took cover, drew their firearms and ordered the man to drop his weapon. The man refused and went inside the house.

He then ran out the back of the house and broke through a fence, where, still holding the firearm, he was confronted by a deputy.

The man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without a shot being fired.

The man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault on an officer, three counts of making terroristic threats, one count of use of a weapon by a prohibited person, one count of domestic assault and one count of third-degree assault.

