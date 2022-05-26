 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benson shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition

A man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition Thursday evening after being shot in the chest near Benson Park. 

Police and medics responded to calls of a shooting near Ames Avenue and 65th Avenue shortly before 6:40 p.m. The victim was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. 

An Omaha police officer at the scene said that one man was taken into police custody in connection with the shooting. 

Police were speaking with neighbors and eyewitnesses after the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. 

