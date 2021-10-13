 Skip to main content
Black Nebraskans jailed at nearly 9 times rate of White residents, national report says
Black Nebraskans jailed at nearly 9 times rate of White residents, national report says

Take a closer look at Nebraska's highest prison populations in 2019 (by % operational capacity).

Black Nebraskans are incarcerated at nearly nine times the per-capita rate of White residents, according to a study released Wednesday by a national research and advocacy group. 

Iowa ranks slightly worse with Blacks incarcerated 9.3 times as often as Whites. That Black-White differential is tied for fifth among states. Nebraska ranks No. 8 on the list.

NE state imprisonment vs. population

Both states have markedly higher rates of disparity among their incarcerated populations than the nation as a whole, where Black Americans are put in state prisons almost five times the rate of White Americans. 

The 25-page report was written by senior research analyst Ashley Nellis of The Sentencing Project, a nonprofit group that works on criminal justice advocacy.

The report has three policy recommendations: eliminate mandatory minimum sentences, assess the racial impact of new crime legislation and stop arrests and prosecutions in low-level drug offenses.

Racial disparities in prison populations across the nation have occurred for decades.

"The particular drivers of disparity are known to be related to a mix of social policies that stretch beyond crime policies to those related to housing, education, receipt of public benefits, child care and employment," the report says.

According to the study, which collected 2019 data from the U.S. Census and the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, 27% of Nebraska inmates are Black, despite Black Nebraskans making up just 5% of the population. For Iowa, 25% of the incarcerated population is Black, but the Black population of the state is 4%. 

Iowa state imprisonment vs. population

Nebraska's Latino residents also are disproportionately incarcerated, with 15% of inmates who are Latino despite 11% of Nebraska's population that is Latino. Iowa's numbers are closer to the national rate, with 7% of the inmate population that is Latino compared to 6% of the total state population.

"If we continue to ignore or tolerate these disparities, the United States is unlikely to achieve the serious, sustainable reforms that are needed to end mass incarceration," the report says. "Overall, the pace of criminal justice reform has been too slow as well as too modest in its goals."

alia.conley@owh.com

