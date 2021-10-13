Black Nebraskans jailed at nearly 9 times rate of White residents, national report says

Black Nebraskans are incarcerated at nearly nine times the per-capita rate of White residents, according to a study released Wednesday by a national research and advocacy group.

Iowa ranks slightly worse with Blacks incarcerated 9.3 times as often as Whites. That Black-White differential is tied for fifth among states. Nebraska ranks No. 8 on the list.

Both states have markedly higher rates of disparity among their incarcerated populations than the nation as a whole, where Black Americans are put in state prisons almost five times the rate of White Americans.

The 25-page report was written by senior research analyst Ashley Nellis of The Sentencing Project, a nonprofit group that works on criminal justice advocacy.

The report has three policy recommendations: eliminate mandatory minimum sentences, assess the racial impact of new crime legislation and stop arrests and prosecutions in low-level drug offenses.

Racial disparities in prison populations across the nation have occurred for decades.